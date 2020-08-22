Public health workers will conduct COVID-19 contact tracing in Yellowstone County schools

School administrations were asked to make their own plans when it comes to cohorts and block scheduling, which aim to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in school settings and ease contact tracing, Felton said Wednesday. Plans include assigned seating, removing furniture in classrooms to create more space between desks and requiring students and staff to wear face coverings at all times indoors.

“There are clearly going to be times when we aren’t going to be able to keep more than six feet of distance, but when we can’t do that we want to make sure that we have the same kids together to the extent possible,” Felton said.

School nurses may also be used in these roles to help with contact tracing, since they already have background in handling health information, Felton said. Depending on the size of the school district, there may be one person helping with contact tracing for an entire district.

This model has been introduced in first responder agencies like fire departments, police departments and medical first responder agencies.

Health information and names of positive patients cannot be shared with the public due to privacy reasons and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA. However, these temporary public health officials will be able to collect information confidentially.