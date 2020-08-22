Public health workers will conduct COVID-19 contact tracing in Yellowstone County schools

Yellowstone County's public health department plans to provide public health officials to help temporarily with COVID-19 contact tracing in schools this year.
The county's public health department, RiverStone Health, will handle contact tracing for School District 2, and Yellowstone County Public Health Officer John Felton wants to assign temporary public health officials trained in handling the use and disclosure of health information and the limitations associated with it.
The department will also look to parents when it comes to contact tracing and identifying close contacts of a young student.
However, some details were still being finalized, Felton said in an interview on Wednesday. SD2 schools begin Monday.
These individuals would help identify close contacts, departments and classrooms the student may have visited and other information. A close contact is defined as someone being within six feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.
“Space and time are the driving definitions for the close contacts,” Felton said.
Anyone who is considered a “close contact” of a positive case will be notified. That means parents will hear about a positive case in their child's classroom only if they or their child are considered a close contact of the person who tested positive, Felton said during a school board meeting Monday.
School administrations were asked to make their own plans when it comes to cohorts and block scheduling, which aim to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in school settings and ease contact tracing, Felton said Wednesday. Plans include assigned seating, removing furniture in classrooms to create more space between desks and requiring students and staff to wear face coverings at all times indoors.
“There are clearly going to be times when we aren’t going to be able to keep more than six feet of distance, but when we can’t do that we want to make sure that we have the same kids together to the extent possible,” Felton said.
School nurses may also be used in these roles to help with contact tracing, since they already have background in handling health information, Felton said. Depending on the size of the school district, there may be one person helping with contact tracing for an entire district.
This model has been introduced in first responder agencies like fire departments, police departments and medical first responder agencies.
Health information and names of positive patients cannot be shared with the public due to privacy reasons and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA. However, these temporary public health officials will be able to collect information confidentially.
"Public health officials can have access to that information about individual patients or individual cases," Felton said.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 and those considered close contacts of a positive case in school will be required to quarantine for a period of 10 days, according to SD2 superintendent Greg Upham during a virtual roundtable discussion Wednesday. Those students will be temporarily required to learn remotely, but will not be enrolled in the separate remote-learning track.
"Just like if a student contracted mononucleosis, we see that a lot," Upham said. "(Students who) had their appendix out, broke a leg, those types of situations, we will support them for short-term outages."
