Public input requested on Billings Bypass corridor study

Public input is requested for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study as the local Metropolitan Planning Organization plans for development related to the new roadway being constructed by the Montana Department of Transportation’s Billings Bypass project.

The Billings Bypass will ultimately connect Lockwood and the northern end of the Heights.

This corridor study is a step toward thoughtful planning in anticipation of the new Billings Bypass corridor and related development. The study will address future access options as development occurs along the roadway, potential intersections, stormwater and utility management, bicycle and pedestrian access and transportation safety along the corridor.

Public input can be provided through the public preference poll and forum available on the study website: www.billingsbypasscorridor.com. The website also includes an informational video about the study effort.

Comments and questions can also be sent to Lisa Olmsted at lolmsted@dowl.com or by calling 406-869-6329.

