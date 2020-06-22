Public invited to Billings Bypass Project virtual meetings

Public invited to Billings Bypass Project virtual meetings

The Montana Department of Transportation will conduct virtual public meetings to discuss the Billings Bypass Project. On Thursday, July 2, meetings will be held at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

MDT and design team representatives will provide a general project overview and timeline with additional details about the ongoing Railroad Overpass and Johnson Lane Interchange project segment designs. A Q&A session will follow the project information.

According to a press release from the engineering firm DOWL, new right-of-way acquisitions are anticipated on the project. Project team members will be in contact with affected property owners to offer additional information.

Registration is required. To register, go to mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/billingsbypass.

For more information about the Billings Bypass Project and specific project segments, go to mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/billingsbypass.

