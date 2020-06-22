Public invited to Billings Bypass Project virtual meetings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Montana Department of Transportation will conduct virtual public meetings to discuss the Billings Bypass Project. On Thursday, July 2, meetings will be held at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

MDT and design team representatives will provide a general project overview and timeline with additional details about the ongoing Railroad Overpass and Johnson Lane Interchange project segment designs. A Q&A session will follow the project information.

According to a press release from the engineering firm DOWL, new right-of-way acquisitions are anticipated on the project. Project team members will be in contact with affected property owners to offer additional information.

Registration is required. To register, go to mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/billingsbypass.

For more information about the Billings Bypass Project and specific project segments, go to mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/billingsbypass.

