Montana State University Billings, RiverStone Health and Mental Health Friends Network will present a free screening of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” at MSUB on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Local mental health groups will host information tables in the Student Union Building Glacier Room from 6 to 7 p.m.. The movie will be shown next door in Petro Theater at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then, Hines has been on a mission to use his story to help others find recovery and stay alive, and has become the world’s most prominent suicide prevention speaker and advocate. The film also features some of the world’s leading suicide prevention experts and shines light on people’s personal experiences with suicide to help others find the hope they need to stay alive.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. The viewing rounds out the suicide prevention and awareness initiatives at MSUB for the fall semester, according to a news release from the university.