Public invited to help Refresh the Rims

Community members are invited to join Billings Parks and Recreation Department and Montana State University Billings’ Outdoor Adventure Leadership program for the annual Refresh the Rims cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m.

The event is the largest organized cleanup of the Rims, as volunteers pick up debris and litter across a five-mile stretch of recreational area above and below the Rims. This is the eighth year for Refresh the Rims.

According to an email from MSU-Billings, volunteers will be split into groups to cover specific areas to refresh. The cleanup will span approximately two hours and is a family-friendly event.

Participants should register online by Oct. 16 at billingsmt.galaxydigital.com/agency/detail/?agency_id=115455. More details including site locations are also available at the website.

