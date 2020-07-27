Public invited to 'Historical Monuments: Pros and Cons of Dismantling' virtual seminar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not In Our Town Billings and the Billings Human Relations Commission will present the Zoom seminar “Historical Monuments: Pros and Cons of Dismantling” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30.

The public is invited to join a discussion about the pros and cons of removing controversial monuments to the Confederacy and monuments in the West that raise questions of conquest and dispossession of Indigenous people.

Tim Lehman, professor of history and political science at Rocky Mountain College, will make a presentation giving background information on the monuments, and a discussion will follow, according to an email from organizers.

To join the event and receive a link to the presentation and discussion, RSVP by emailing billingsniot@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0