MSU Extension, Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow, Eastern Service Area Authority, and Region III CPD have partnered to offer Mental Health First Aid training to the public. The training will take place at MSU Billings College of Education room 122, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.
According to a news release from the Yellowstone County MSU Extension Service, the training is a groundbreaking eight-hour course offering tools to identify when someone might be struggling with a mental health problem and how to connect them with appropriate support and resources. Just as CPR helps those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis.
Space is limited and registration is required. To register, contact Jackie Rumph at the extension office by calling 256-2828, or emailing jackie.rumph@montana.edu.