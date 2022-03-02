Public invited to participate in Billings MET Transit survey

Billings MET Transit wants your input.

Officials with the city's public transportation system have created a survey for residents to take, designed to help Billings better refine its transit development plan following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey is at mettransit.com/survey. The city will also host a series of public meetings later this year to gather feedback from the public and discuss the transit development plan, all of which will be detailed at mettransit.com.

MET Transit runs 16 daily fixed-route bus lines that operate Monday through Friday; on Saturday, routes are reduced to seven. Overall, MET Transit covers 43.52 square miles within Billings city limits.

Most routes run on a one-hour service frequency in what MET Transit calls a "pulse setup, with buses simultaneously arriving to and departing from the two MET Transit Transfer Center locations and a common transfer location at a high school in the northern part of the city."

MET's fixed routes focus on providing services to students as well as daily peak commuters. The transit service also provides complementary para-transit service, called MET Plus, for riders unable to use the fixed-route service due to a disability.

Along with those services, MET contracts with Adult Resource Alliance as well as the State of Montana Developmental Disabilities Bureau, providing subscription services and expanded services beyond the minimum required para-transit services.

Federal grants from the last two years have helped MET Transit install free Wi-Fi on all its fixed-route buses and purchase 17 new buses, which are now in service. In all, the city has a bus fleet of 25.

Along with the Wi-Fi and new buses, MET Transit also has installed a new electronic fare system across its fleet and switched to a new para-transit dispatching and scheduling software, real-time bus tracking software, and automatic passenger counters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.