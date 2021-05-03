 Skip to main content
Public invited to weigh in on MetraPark Master Plan

People come and go from MetraPark Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Billings.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

The MetraPark Advisory Board is hosting a series of live workshops to gather public input on the proposed MetraPark Master Plan. Members of the public will have the opportunity to react to conceptual drawings, respond to options for new facilities, and offer comment on priorities for the future of MetraPark. These sessions are the first in a series of public events to allow Yellowstone County residents to participate in the future of MetraPark.

Two workshops will be held at First Interstate arena on Tuesday, May 4 at 12 p.m., and Thursday, May 6 at 4:30 p.m.

Two virtual workshops will be held via Zoom on May 5 at 10:30 a.m. and May 10 at 12 p.m.

Details on participating in the virtual workshops can be found on the MetraPark Facebook Page www.facebook.com/metrapark.

Attendees should park in the lower parking lot and gather near the glass doors on the lower level of First Interstate Arena. Persons attending the design workshops only should also enter through the glass doors on the lower level.

