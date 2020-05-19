Public library plans reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Billings Public Library staff is currently preparing the library to be reopened in a limited capacity by July 1.

Since March 16, the facility has been utilized as a daycare center for the children of first responders and medical personnel. The partnership with St. Vincent Healthcare and the Billings Clinic is scheduled to end May 29, according to a press release from the library. At that time, library staff will perform deep cleaning of the facility and continual sanitization of its collection to ensure public safety.

When reopened, the library will have floor markings to help direct the flow of traffic and maintain social distancing. Safety shielding will be at the service desks, and staff will wear PPE. Cleaning protocols have been enhanced, and social distancing measures will continue to be practiced throughout the public computer areas and reading spaces. The use of meeting rooms will be limited.

The library will also continue to serve patrons through its social media platforms, curbside services, and via email and telephone.

Starting July 1, the library’s hours of operations will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

The reopening is subject to change, based on future developments and community needs.