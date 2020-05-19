Public library plans reopening

Public library plans reopening

Billings Public Library staff is currently preparing the library to be reopened in a limited capacity by July 1.

Since March 16, the facility has been utilized as a daycare center for the children of first responders and medical personnel. The partnership with St. Vincent Healthcare and the Billings Clinic is scheduled to end May 29, according to a press release from the library. At that time, library staff will perform deep cleaning of the facility and continual sanitization of its collection to ensure public safety.

When reopened, the library will have floor markings to help direct the flow of traffic and maintain social distancing. Safety shielding will be at the service desks, and staff will wear PPE. Cleaning protocols have been enhanced, and social distancing measures will continue to be practiced throughout the public computer areas and reading spaces. The use of meeting rooms will be limited.

The library will also continue to serve patrons through its social media platforms, curbside services, and via email and telephone.

Starting July 1, the library’s hours of operations will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

The reopening is subject to change, based on future developments and community needs.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photo: Shooting scene
Local News

Photo: Shooting scene

Crime tape surrounds the scene as Billings police, fire and ambulace responded to the scene of a shooting at 429 19th Street West at 2 a.m. Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News