Community members are invited to safely and anonymously dispose of prescription drugs that are no longer needed during the local National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the following locations:
- In the parking lot of the Elks Lodge, located at 934 Lewis Ave.
- At the Heights branch of First Interstate Bank, located at 730 Main St.
Staff from Rimrock will be at the Heights location to help during the event, according to a news release from the organization.
Other National Prescription Drug Take Back Day medication disposal sites around the state and country can be found online at takebackday.dea.gov.
Throughout the year, unwanted prescriptions can also be disposed of at 50 permanent drop box locations across the state. For more information, go to dojmt.gov/consumer/prescriptiondrugabuse/rx-dropbox-locations.