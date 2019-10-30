An informational meeting about the Inner Belt Loop Corridor Study is planned for 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Billings Community Center, 360 N. 23rd St. A formal presentation will be given at about 6:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Yellowstone County Planning Board.
The Inner Belt Loop Corridor Study will examine the proposed corridor from the terminus of Skyway Drive and Alkali Creek to Highway 3. The study will evaluate the challenges of the proposed roadway, develop an access plan that will include bike/pedestrian infrastructure and storm water management strategies, and evaluate future impacts to the corridor by new development activity.
Public comments may be submitted in writing at the meeting, by mail to PCSO, 2825 Third Ave. N., Billings, MT 59101, or online at sandersonstewart.com/projects/innerbeltloop.
The meeting is open to the public.
Anyone needing reasonable accommodations for a disability in order to participate in the meeting should call Tammy Deines, planning clerk, at 247-8610 at least two days before the meeting.