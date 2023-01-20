Public survey for new Billings Superintendent available online

Billings School District 2 has released a survey to the public for input for its ongoing superintendent search.

The district will hire a new superintendent to begin work on July 1. The survey along with other information will be available to access at the district’s website until Jan. 26.

The survey is intended for parents, students, school staff and other community members to confidentially provide the district’s board of trustees input into their decision to select the successor to current Superintendent Greg Upham, who plans to retire following the 2022-23 school year.

The survey is expected to take between five and 10 minutes to complete and features questions concerning what individuals expect from the incoming superintendent along with their thoughts and views on the current status of the district.

Once the board finalizes the profile for qualifying applicants, candidates can begin to apply for the vacancy Feb. 9, which will remain open until Mar. 13. Following a series of interviews and consultation, the school board will make its final decision Apr. 10.

Last month, SD2 selected the national recruitment firm GR Recruiting to aid in the process of selecting their next superintendent. The incoming superintendent will be the first since Upham was hired to the position in May 2018.

Upham was slated to remain the district’s superintendent through 2024 under a contract extension approved in 2021, but announced his retirement last fall to give the district an earlier start in recruiting and selecting his successor before the start of the next school year.

He’ll retire following a 36-year career that saw him as a teacher, coach, principal and assistant-superintendent throughout Belt, Browning and Helena.

The survey link can be found at https://survey.k12insight.com/survey1.aspx?k=RQsWPTYTsRXsPsPsP&lang=0&data=