Public Works customers targeted by scammers

Telephone scammers are targeting City of Billings Public Works customers with fraudulent phone calls telling customers to make a credit card payment over the phone to avoid service interruption.

The fraudulent calls are similar to the current disconnection process that is in place.

"Based on reports, the caller is familiar with the department’s disconnection process and uses similar language during the fraudulent call," the city said in a press release Friday.

Public Works is encouraging anyone who is receiving a call claiming to be from them to hang up and call back at 406-657-8315. The city will be encouraging those they call to hang up and call back as well.

Customers can also pay online using the Public Works website, or visit the utilities service center at 2251 Belknap Ave. to make a payment during business hours.