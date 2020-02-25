Public Works reviewing accidental garbage truck death; police investigation continues

The death of a 50-year-old man last week in a city garbage truck has been ruled accidental, but police are continuing to investigate the events leading to his death.

James Joseph Brown was killed by asphyxia and crush injuries, said Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney last week.

A safety officer with the city's Public Works department is evaluating the incident to see if more can be done to avoid a repeat, Public Works Director Dave Mumford said.

"You do want to make sure that we can take every precaution we can," Mumford said. "So that people don't get hurt, and so that our drivers don't deal with this kind of trauma."

It's not unusual for workers in the city's Solid Waste Division to encounter people in dumpsters. On average, it happens about eight times a year, said Mumford. The people may be looking for food, or a place to get out of cold weather, he said.

"It's not uncommon in larger communities," he said. "People do get in them, unfortunately. It's a sad statement of where we are in our society. When you think of somebody getting into a dumpster to eat or get warm. It's a very sad statement that that would happen."