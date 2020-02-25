Public Works reviewing accidental garbage truck death; police investigation continues

The death of a 50-year-old man last week in a city garbage truck has been ruled accidental, but police are continuing to investigate the events leading to his death.
James Joseph Brown was killed by asphyxia and crush injuries, said Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney last week.
A safety officer with the city's Public Works department is evaluating the incident to see if more can be done to avoid a repeat, Public Works Director Dave Mumford said.
"You do want to make sure that we can take every precaution we can," Mumford said. "So that people don't get hurt, and so that our drivers don't deal with this kind of trauma."
It's not unusual for workers in the city's Solid Waste Division to encounter people in dumpsters. On average, it happens about eight times a year, said Mumford. The people may be looking for food, or a place to get out of cold weather, he said.
"It's not uncommon in larger communities," he said. "People do get in them, unfortunately. It's a sad statement of where we are in our society. When you think of somebody getting into a dumpster to eat or get warm. It's a very sad statement that that would happen."
Several years ago, Public Works installed cameras in garbage trucks so that drivers could watch for people in dumpsters and other hazards like fires in trash bins, Mumford said. But, the cameras can't see everything, he added.
"If you have a really big load and somebody's down in it like this person is, you don't see the person come out," Mumford said.
When a dumpster is emptied into the back of a garbage truck, there's a delay before the compactor is used. Mumford said that in Brown's death the compactor wasn't used until three stops after it's believed the man was picked up. Brown's body was discovered when the garbage truck was emptied at the landfill last Tuesday morning.
Brown's manner of death was ruled accidental by the medical examiner and Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley reiterated that there is no indication so far of criminal involvement.
"There's lots of conjecture, assumptions that anyone can make," he said. "Our investigation is focused on what we can prove. What do we know? What does that information say didn't happen? What does that information say is likely to have happened?"
Police are still waiting on lab results from blood tests and gathering information, Wooley said.
"With a case like this we may or may not ever get the answer of exactly what he was doing in there," Wooley said.
The driver of the garbage truck was offered both paid time off and counseling, said Mumford, the public works director. The driver has returned to work since the accident.
"He's a very good driver," Mumford said.
Police believe Brown was a transient and the dumpster he was apparently in was "in the area of South 27th and Minnesota," police said earlier.
Usually, if a garbage truck is approaching an occupied dumpster, the person will hear them and climb out, Mumford said.
But in a given year between one and two people actually wind up being dumped into the back of a garbage truck, Mumford said.
In 2009 a man died in Billings under circumstances similar to those in Brown's death. Adam Davis, a 22-year-old man, was found dead in the back of a waste management truck outside a McDonald's on Grand Avenue.
Police said at the time they thought Davis had been sleeping in a downtown dumpster. Temperatures had dropped to about 18 degrees the night before his death.
Police believed Davis had tried to get out of his sleeping bag in the back of the garbage truck before he died of blunt force injuries to his chest.