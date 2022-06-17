Puppy love: Nonprofits team up to rescue pets from domestic abuse

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter prides themselves on working to strengthen the human-animal bond, but family pets can often be a target or helpless victim in an abusive relationship. They can also be a common reason why a person remains unable to flee violence or abuse.

That’s why the shelter and YWCA Billings partnered to provide protection and boarding for pets who are victims of domestic violence or displaced because of it, and a new grant is allowing them to do this free of charge.

“It’s going great,” said Fawn Reed, YWCA Legal and Victim Services Administrator. “It’s been a big help for people who have been victims of domestic violence with animals to know they won’t have to live out of their car or on the streets to seek help.”

Currently, only 15% of domestic violence shelters in the U.S. are able to accommodate pets, with YWCA not among them. So they and YVAS worked over the past year to address the issue, but came into trouble with available space and resources for the animals while owners sought help.

The solution came when YVAS Executive Director Triniti Halverson attended a conference that featured the nonprofit organization Red Rover as a presenter. The group works to remove animals out of crisis through emergency sheltering, disaster-relief services and financial assistance.

Halverson previously worked as the co-founder of Montana State University Billings’ Phoenix Center, which offers support to campus students who are survivors of sexual violence, and saw Red Rover’s presentation bringing two of her passions together.

“It reiterated a lot of what I already knew,” She explained. “Victims of domestic violence will not leave a situation based on needing a safe haven for their pet and that not being an available option.”

After getting in touch with the nonprofit, Halverson learned their collaborative effort was eligible for Red Rover’s grant program. Now, for victims with animals, YWCA is able to apply for grants from Red Rover to board their pets while they seek treatment.

Reed said this has provided both emotional and financial relief.

“The poor shelter, they’re almost always full and have been able to make some space available to victims’ dogs sometimes,” Reed said. “But the grant helps us get in touch with them and other boarders in town who can look over them and get paid.”

The pet boarding also gives owners a chance for routine check-ups they may have neglected or couldn’t previously afford. This includes shots, vaccinations, spaying and neutering services.

Pet owners must be victims of domestic violence and enrolled in YWCA’s programs before an animal may be brought to the shelter for boarding. Animals can be boarded free of charge for one consecutive month. YVAS staff members will work with the pet’s owner to reevaluate the animal’s status every two weeks.

Fawn explains, because of the recovery process for the victim and the animal, the program isn’t meant to be a long term solution.

“If the dog has trauma or has been abused, they may not want to be separated from their owner for too long,” she said. “And they’ll obviously miss them after a long period of separation.”

The shelter admits the process entails taking the pet out of one chaotic environment and placing it into another one full of strange dogs and people. They’ve been able to ease the process, however, by allowing daily visitation sessions and periods where pets are out of their kennel and away from the other animals.

Despite initial anxieties from enrollees of the program Halverson says the outcomes have all been successes.

“We even have one client that brings her dog back to visit us,” she explained. “Because that dog loves it here and we built a good relationship with her so she’ll stop by just to say ‘hi’ now.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.