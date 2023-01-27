Push continues for new $98 million multi-use rec center in Billings

As an ambitious proposal to build a $98 million multi-use recreation center on the Billings South Side moves forward, residents recently got a peek at updated renderings of what the facility could look like.

The 177,000 square-foot facility would include an ice sheet for hockey and skating, a leisure and activity pool for families, a 50-meter competition pool, four sports courts, open fitness and activity areas and an indoor running track.

The center would be built on land acquired by the city next to Amend Park at the corner of King Avenue East and South Billings Boulevard.

Funding the project would require cash from multiple sources, including tax increment finance dollars, philanthropic support and most notably a voter-approved bond.

“We don’t want to understate the importance and value of adopting a plan,” Billings City Administrator Chris Kukulski told the City Council during a recent meeting. “When you adopt a plan, you’re not guaranteeing it, as much as many of us in the room may hope to get a signature in blood from each of you. You’re giving clear direction to the community and your staff that this is the effort that has gone on, that we accept it, and that you would anticipate that sometime in the future this plan would move forward.”

Julie Seedhouse, chair of the Billings Chamber of Commerce board and a local real estate broker, said she is asked constantly by clients, “What is Billings doing to invest in our community and to create quality of place?”

With a successful community rec center, she said she’ll be able to answer that question.

“It will give us an amenity that will impact our community in innumerable ways,” she said. “It will also be a driver to attracting people to our beautiful city.”

Heather Hasiak, the Billings mother of three competitive swimmers, said she and other supporters have demonstrated to the council overwhelming community support for the rec center.

“This facility is exactly what the city of Billings needs, what the state of Montana needs,” she said.

She gave the example of an upcoming swimming tournament being stalled because there isn’t a facility adequate enough in the state to play host. For now, the tournament will be held in Hardin.

In Hardin, there isn’t enough hotel and restaurant amenities for visiting teams and families, she said.

“All of that support for restaurants and shopping and hotels could be coming to Billings,” she said.