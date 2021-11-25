'Pushing it to 11' Billings man adapts to test his skills on the flat track

And, all along he never stopped riding. While in high school he would trail ride at the Ah Nei Recreation Area near Shepherd. While studying mechanical engineering at Montana State University, he would tear off on the trails around Bozeman. He figured out how to modify his dirt bikes with an automatic clutch, and use his partial hand to anchor himself over the handlebars and balance himself by hooking his right foot under his brake, a practice that has worn a hole through his boot. He has to patch the hole with tape before every ride.

When he graduated from college in 2017, he returned home and joined the Billings Motorcycle Club. One night just for kicks, he and a buddy took off on the club’s flat track just to see what it was like. Because he has to lean so far over the handlebars anyway, to accommodate his short arm, the position was a natural fit for flat tracking. After figuring out a few other ways to make flat tracking work for his unique situation, he entered his first race on the club track in 2018. It wasn’t his finest performance.

“It was pretty entertaining,” he recalled with a smile. “If there were 15 riders that night I was in the bottom three.”

But, once again, Zahn was hooked.

Never held back