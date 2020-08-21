Q&A planned with county health officer over sports decision

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The public will have a chance to ask Yellowstone County's public health officer questions on Monday about the county's guidelines for athletic events, which, among other things, prohibits spectators.

The public discussion with county health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO John Felton on Aug. 24 will be conducted through Facebook Live available on KTVQ, KULR-8 and The Billings Gazette's Facebook pages.

The session with Felton will start at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 7:30 p.m. Executive director of Visit Billings Alex Tyson will moderate the event.

“There have been a lot of questions and comments about my Health Officer Order for fall athletics and activities,” Felton said in a press release by RiverStone Health. “I want to be able to address these concerns while helping the public understand the decision-making process and the considerations that went into the plan for high school and middle school athletics and associated activities. I am looking forward to a respectful discussion.”