Q&A planned with county health officer over sports decision
RiverStone press conference

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton, center, with Billings Catholic Schools athletic director Mike Ryan, left, and SD2 athletic director Mark Wahl hold a press conference about guidelines for fall sports in Yellowstone County on Tuesday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The public will have a chance to ask Yellowstone County's public health officer questions on Monday about the county's guidelines for athletic events, which, among other things, prohibits spectators.

The public discussion with county health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO John Felton on Aug. 24 will be conducted through Facebook Live available on KTVQ, KULR-8 and The Billings Gazette's Facebook pages.

The session with Felton will start at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 7:30 p.m. Executive director of Visit Billings Alex Tyson will moderate the event. 

“There have been a lot of questions and comments about my Health Officer Order for fall athletics and activities,” Felton said in a press release by RiverStone Health. “I want to be able to address these concerns while helping the public understand the decision-making process and the considerations that went into the plan for high school and middle school athletics and associated activities. I am looking forward to a respectful discussion.”

The plan includes 18 requirements for athletic activities, four for associated activities and three for media. Some of these guidelines might be relaxed if COVID-19 data indicate that it's safe to do so, Felton said Tuesday.

One petition has been circulating online via Change.org asking for signatures to allow spectators at high school sports and performances. Just over 20,000 signatures have been collected with a goal of 25,000, according to the petition.

Questions in advance of the event will be accepted until noon Monday, Aug. 24, at sportsplan@riverstonehealth.org.

