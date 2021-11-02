Q&A with muralist Elyssa Leininger

How do you approach your art?

Each of my paintings begin with a vision. When I bring that vision to life on the canvas, I seek to express myself and convey my emotions to the viewers. To me, painting is so much deeper than just some brushstrokes of color on a canvas. My work is very personal, so all my designs are original and from the heart. It is my goal to never allow my passion for painting to fade or to become simply a job, so I always paint for my soul.

What is one of your favorite compliments that you’ve received about your art?

One of the greatest compliments I have ever received about my art was from a homeless man who told me that my mural moved him to tears. He gave me his last four dollars and said that my mural impacted him so greatly that he felt that he needed to give me everything he had to express his gratitude. My heart was deeply affected by his words and I will forever cherish those very special four dollars.

What are some of your hobbies or ways that you unwind or relax?