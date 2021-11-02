Q&A with muralist Elyssa Leininger

Artist Elyssa Leininger has painted roughly 5,000 square feet of concrete in Billings, where she was born and raised. The artist is celebrated for her highly visible outdoor murals, which have brightened the city at two formerly dark and dingy underpasses at North 13th Street and Sixth Street West, as well as painting two walk-in coolers located behind Dickey's Barbecue and The Marble Table.
These murals have transformed unmemorable portions of the city into vibrant scenes of western life that showcase the colors and animals of the prairie that first roamed the valley where Billings now sits.
A recent graduate from Rocky Mountain College, Leininger holds dual degrees in biology and art and a minor in psychology. She was awarded the RMC Art Award in 2017, the same year she graduated.
Leininger is also active in rodeo, serves on the board of directors for the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame, and even had one of her prized quarter horses, "Whistling Missile," rustled by a thief, and later recovered.
How did you get started as an artist?
I have loved art for as long as I can remember, but I had a discouraging art teacher in high school who inhibited my desire to create. I had a traumatic heart procedure when I was 17 years old that changed my view of the world and inspired artistic visions, but I still felt discouraged from creating art.
In college, I took a general education ceramics class to fulfill the fine art requirement and my professor encouraged me to study art in Italy for a semester. I took her advice and it was there, in Italy, where I truly painted for the first time and fell in love with art. When I started painting, I couldn’t stop.
I added an art major immediately upon returning home to Montana and I never looked back. I was 21 years old when my art career began in Italy, and I am now 28.
What’s your favorite artistic medium, and why?
Oil paint for a number of reasons, with the main reason being its rich color. Oil paints contain more pigment than other types of paint, so they offer bold and vibrant colors with a lot of depth, allowing for vivid and dramatic pieces that will not fade over time.
Why murals?
I never even considered creating murals until I happened upon the South Side Neighborhood Task Force’s application to design and paint a mural on the Sixth Street West underpass. I was immediately inspired, as I had driven through that underpass nearly every day for my entire life. I had a vision of painting fine art on the surface and creating a bright and uplifting piece for people from all walks of life to enjoy. I want everyone to be able to access and enjoy fine art, and public art allows that to be a possibility. I utilize my murals to liven up the darkest spaces, in hopes of possibly uplifting, encouraging, or inspiring just one person passing by. Now, I view the whole world as a canvas and I hope to continue to brighten up Billings.
How do you approach your art?
Each of my paintings begin with a vision. When I bring that vision to life on the canvas, I seek to express myself and convey my emotions to the viewers. To me, painting is so much deeper than just some brushstrokes of color on a canvas. My work is very personal, so all my designs are original and from the heart. It is my goal to never allow my passion for painting to fade or to become simply a job, so I always paint for my soul.
What is one of your favorite compliments that you’ve received about your art?
One of the greatest compliments I have ever received about my art was from a homeless man who told me that my mural moved him to tears. He gave me his last four dollars and said that my mural impacted him so greatly that he felt that he needed to give me everything he had to express his gratitude. My heart was deeply affected by his words and I will forever cherish those very special four dollars.
What are some of your hobbies or ways that you unwind or relax?
As reflected in my artwork, I live a Western lifestyle. When I’m not painting, I am typically found on the back of a horse, hunting, fishing, or exploring Montana’s rugged landscapes that inspire my paintings.
Who’s your favorite artist and why?
I gain much of my artistic inspiration from the works of the old masters, like Da Vinci and Caravaggio, but my favorite artist is the most influential Western artist of all time, Charles Marion Russell. I admire him because not only did his work reflect his lifestyle as a Montana cowboy, but his art represents the very spirit of the American West. He painted from the heart and he set the standard for countless Western artists to follow.
Who’s your biggest inspiration?
My biggest inspiration is my parents. They each possess qualities that I strive to emulate each and every day. My father, Dean, has an incredible work ethic and determination. My mother, Christina, is extraordinarily compassionate, patient, and kind. It is inspiring to watch them overcome challenges, take care of my special needs brother, Evan, work hard for everything they have, and still selflessly support me and my endeavors.
***
Leininger is working to expand the North 13th Street underpass to cover the entire west side. She's also in process of fundraising to support painting the south wall of the Montana Avenue overpass, across the street from her 6th Street mural. Visit elyssaleiningerart.com for more from the artist.