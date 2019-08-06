The Billings Association of Realtors, organizers of the Quality of Life Run, recently announced a new course for this year’s run, taking place on Saturday.
The flat course begins in the upper lot of MetraPark and leads runners along the Jim Dutcher Trail alongside the Yellowstone River toward Medicine Crow Middle School. Participants can run, jog or walk a two-mile or five-mile course that connects participants from MetraPark to the appropriate turn-around, all along the Billings Heritage Trail system.
The five-mile run will begin at 8 a.m. and the two-mile will start at 8:15 a.m. Individuals and teams may sign up. Corporate teams are also welcome.
Participants will receive their choice of a long-sleeve t-shirt or short-sleeve athletic performance shirt, along with some cool swag, according to a press release from the organizers. Runners will also receive discounted admission into MontanaFair and a free drink from the Billings Exchange Club on the day of the run, with their bib. Runners can also register to win two tickets to the Ales for Trails fundraiser on Sept 6.
Registration costs $25 for ages 14 and older, and $20 for ages 13 and younger.
All funds raised by the 2019 Quality of Life Run will benefit Billings TrailNet to support its fundraising efforts for trails. At this time, Billings TrailNet’s focus is on the Skyline Trail and the construction of a 730-foot key segment of currently unconnected trail. The trail will extend from Zimmerman Park, underneath the new pedestrian underpass connecting to the Zimmerman Place neighborhood.
To view the new route or register for the run (by noon Friday), go to qualityofliferun.com.