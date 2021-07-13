Quarantine pastime gives duo a new start in tattooing

Billings resident Noah Zimmerman hadn't picked up a pencil for two years after graduating from high school, but that didn't stop him from becoming an artist. He and his close friend, Jeremiah Warner, both started tattooing themselves while quarantining during the pandemic.

“It just started for fun, then it became a daily routine,” Zimmerman said. “I always liked art, but I never expected to do it for the rest of my life.”

The 21-year-olds had never picked up tattoo machines before 2020, but they immediately fell in love with the art. It was time to follow a new dream: becoming professional tattoo artists. And in just a year, they joined another artist in a new Billings Heights shop called A Fine Line.

In the tattoo industry, the most common route to becoming an artist is through an apprenticeship, which takes a year and often costs money. At A Fine Line, the three employees all learned how to ink without a mentor, taking the unusual path of non-traditional tattoo artists.

When lockdowns began gripping the country in late spring 2020, Warner and Zimmerman found themselves sidelined from school and work. Zimmerman bought their first tattoo machine that he described as "a piece of junk". Still, the duo started tattooing each other to practice their skills.