Quarantine pastime gives duo a new start in tattooing

Billings resident Noah Zimmerman hadn't picked up a pencil for two years after graduating from high school, but that didn't stop him from becoming an artist. He and his close friend, Jeremiah Warner, both started tattooing themselves while quarantining during the pandemic.
“It just started for fun, then it became a daily routine,” Zimmerman said. “I always liked art, but I never expected to do it for the rest of my life.”
The 21-year-olds had never picked up tattoo machines before 2020, but they immediately fell in love with the art. It was time to follow a new dream: becoming professional tattoo artists. And in just a year, they joined another artist in a new Billings Heights shop called A Fine Line.
In the tattoo industry, the most common route to becoming an artist is through an apprenticeship, which takes a year and often costs money. At A Fine Line, the three employees all learned how to ink without a mentor, taking the unusual path of non-traditional tattoo artists.
When lockdowns began gripping the country in late spring 2020, Warner and Zimmerman found themselves sidelined from school and work. Zimmerman bought their first tattoo machine that he described as "a piece of junk". Still, the duo started tattooing each other to practice their skills.
“We would just sit around all day and tattoo, there was nothing better to do,” Zimmerman said. “The first few were a little scary because we could make mistakes, and it would be on us forever.”
Just months into the new hobby they found themselves tattooing almost everyday. It was back and forth, combing through ideas and techniques to keep expanding their skill set. In a year they have combined to create 600 pieces, almost 60 on themselves.
Their art ranges from creative flower pieces to realistic portraits. An image of Zimmerman’s favorite artist, rapper XXXTentacion, is tattooed on his arm. It's the very first portrait Warner completed, and still one of the duo's most remembered pieces.
“I really like the expression behind them,” Warner said “You can’t really judge the work like others. The art is what people want permanently. It is much more meaningful.”
One of Warner’s favorites, a tree with outstretching blossoms done by Zimmerman, inspired their original name, Eye Blossom Tattoo.
The duo started an Instagram page where they shared their work. It now has 525 followers and 141 posts. Almost all of the photos are tattoos the duo designed and inked themselves. Soon friends wanted to get in on their skills.
“I asked them pretty quickly for a tattoo,” friend and roommate Braiden Moseman said. “They did a few roses, a jellyfish. It’s all high-quality stuff, and they are very professional about it.”
Their black and white hyperrealism work is Eye Blossom Tattoo’s specialty, and a new trend in the tattoo community. Hyperrealistic portraits are done with precise accuracy and can be of loved ones, animals or any image brought in by a customer.
Chris Ness is also an unconventional tattoo artist. He started while in prison, and while he served nine years he rediscovered what he wanted to do with his life.
“Tattoo saved my life,” Ness said. “I came out of prison with $10,000 just from my tattoo work, and never looked back.”
Now four years out, he has been working only as a tattoo artist, taking a job at Legendary Tattoo. He decided to open up his own studio, and originally thought he would be on his own.
“But I kept hearing about these two guys who were just starting out. Their style matched mine, and I decided it would be a good team. We have something different.”
The new shop name, A Fine Line, pays tribute to the trio’s style of realism, but they can do nearly any style. Now in a soft opening, the new business is trying to take advantage of the national high demand for tattoos now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted.
Ness himself said he's booked through September. But his two new employees are available for new customers, and they have already completed some projects.
Their dream, making money from tattoo work, came true. Zimmerman quit his full-time job at Jimmy John's. Warner ended his college basketball career at University of Montana-Western. Tattooing is now their full-time job.
The two then worked to get the shop open. They passed an online tattoo licensing course, and an inspection from a state oversight board. Eye Blossom tattoo went from bootlegged to professional in under a year.
Warner said this is just the beginning of their careers. Zimmerman makes custom shoes. Warner has always loved to paint. He has more than a dozen artist portraits in his studio. The two said they have found their new calling, and don’t have plans to quit.
“We want to go as far as our skills can take us, maybe we will be out in a larger city,” Warner said. “We want to stay together for it too, and try new creative avenues.”