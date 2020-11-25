Quarantined Billings nurse surprised with Thanksgiving meal

Across the state the spike has led to shortages in health care workers, as they fall sick themselves, and an increasing crunch on Montana's health care system.

Barth has felt the crunch herself. The work is harder, longer and more draining.

"For patients to not be able to have family with them and seeing the disease progress the way it has in some patients is heartbreaking," she said.

Before getting into photography, Tate worked as a certified nursing assistant for several years and knows the toll it takes to work in health care.

Something as simple as grocery shopping after a 12-hour shift can feel insurmountable, Tate said. The pressure of holiday shopping can compound that.

Health care workers do feel a certain pressure to stay healthy, especially for a fear of bringing home COVID-19 to their family members, Barth said.

“On your days off the last thing you want to do is surround yourself with people or put on a mask and go into public,” Tate said.

Tate put out the call on Facebook, and enlisted a few local businesses to station drop-off boxes for donated groceries.