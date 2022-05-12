Queen Bee Montana Marathon returns on May 22

Local race company 406 Race Series is the proud new host of the 42nd annual Montana Marathon to be held on May 22 in Billings.

The Queen Bee Marathon has routes for seasoned marathon runners or beginners looking to try something new. There are options for a full marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K distances through Billings with participants from all over the country.

Marathoners will first catch the shuttle to Molt and will dash their way through open prairie, rolling hills, and a 1,000-foot decline in elevation making it one of the fastest courses in the country. Half marathon and 10K runners will also be shuttled to their respective starts. Those running the 5K must provide their own transportation to the starting line at Rose Park.

All runners will make their way to the same finish line at Pioneer Park in Billings. Refreshments, music, door prizes, awards, and food catered by Diamond X Beer Co. will be available for all to enjoy. The 406 Race Series promises swag, finisher gifts and fun.

To sweeten the pot, the marathon course is a certified Boston qualifier and the half marathon has been selected by the Road Runners Club of America as the Montana State Championship Race. In addition to sponsoring the YMCA’s youth programs, the Queen Bee Montana Marathon also supports the Yellowstone Valley Beekeepers Association.

For those unable to make it on race day, virtual race options are available for all distances.

To learn more and register, please visit montanamarathon.org or 406raceseries.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0