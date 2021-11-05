Questions linger after Billings voters reject recreational marijuana storefronts

Billings voters rejected recreational marijuana storefronts in Tuesday's election, but Billings still has six other elements of the adult-use marijuana business it will have to regulate beginning Jan. 1.
Legalized pot was born from a ballot initiative approved overwhelmingly by state voters last November that was then formalized as HB 701 in the state legislature and signed into law earlier this spring by the governor.
The legislation in HB 701 divided the business of producing and selling recreational marijuana into seven categories, and gave municipalities the ability to go to voters and ask which of the seven categories they wanted operating within city boundaries.
Billings City Council moved in August to bring to voters just the question of whether to allow recreational marijuana shops to operate in town. Billings voters rejected storefronts in a 54.8% to 45.2% vote.
City Council has approved a first reading of draft regulations that will dictate how recreational marijuana is cultivated, distributed and tested in Billings. The second and final reading of the ordinance will happen during Monday's council meeting.
In the meantime, city staff will remove from the draft ordinance those regulations that pertained specifically to recreational marijuana dispensaries.
"I am working on removing the language from the zoning amendment that refers to adult-use dispensaries and combined-use dispensaries," said zoning coordinator Nicole Cromwell.
Council members and city staff spent much of the fall crafting zoning and regulations that would dictate where and how recreational marijuana shops would operate in preparation of a possible positive vote. With dispensaries now rejected, the city will shelve those draft regulations.
A concern among county leaders is that the vote by Billings voters to bar recreational marijuana dispensaries could put more pressure on Yellowstone County, where the dispensaries are legal.
"I'm not sure where this leaves us," said Don Jones, president of Yellowstone County's board of commissioners. "Our legal team has to weigh in."
The county, which is still working out its own regulation of recreational marijuana, has little zoning and few controls for how the industry will operate — much of it will be dictated by the state Department of Revenue.
Unlike the city, most of Yellowstone County has no zoning, meaning nearly any kind of business can set up shop where it likes.
The county is already home to 29 medical marijuana dispensaries, which is significant: medical marijuana dispensaries are where Montana residents will be able to buy recreational pot when it becomes legal on Jan. 1.
The legislation in HB 701 gives an 18-month window to medical marijuana shops to sell recreational pot when the law becomes active on Jan. 1. The caveat is that in order to sell recreational pot those shops must in good standing with their municipal authorities.
Medical marijuana shops will then have those 18 months to apply for a recreational marijuana business license if they intend to continue selling recreational pot.
It's that provision that may muddy the waters for the City of Billings; Montana Advanced Caregivers is the one active medical marijuana dispensary within city limits.
Like the county, Billings is waiting on its attorneys to provide legal guidance to better understand what the state's 18-month window might mean in light of Billings voters' rejection of recreational dispensaries.