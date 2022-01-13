Race for county commissioner seat centers on Metra

The 2022 election season is officially on.

Thursday morning, retired postal inspector Mark Morse gathered with supporters in the lobby of the Stillwater Building downtown to announce his run to oust Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman, who announced his bid for reelection on Wednesday.

"Not being a politician, I'm a little nervous," Morse told the crowd at the Stillwater. "I'm Joe Citizen and I'm challenging an entrenched bureaucrat."

It was the only reference Morse made to Pitman, who is finishing his first term as one of three county commissioners. Before serving on the commission, Pitman was twice elected to the Billings City Council serving eight years there.

Pitman said in his announcement, "One thing I have learned over my time as a public servant ... is we are a good community, full of good-hearted people helping each other, and wanting to make things better than we found them."

His goal, he said, is to continue pushing for the improvement of Yellowstone County.

"I look forward to continuing my work in moving our community from good to great, and completing many of the projects that I have begun over the past decade," Pitman said.