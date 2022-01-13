Race for county commissioner seat centers on Metra

The 2022 election season is officially on.
Thursday morning, retired postal inspector Mark Morse gathered with supporters in the lobby of the Stillwater Building downtown to announce his run to oust Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman, who announced his bid for reelection on Wednesday.
"Not being a politician, I'm a little nervous," Morse told the crowd at the Stillwater. "I'm Joe Citizen and I'm challenging an entrenched bureaucrat."
It was the only reference Morse made to Pitman, who is finishing his first term as one of three county commissioners. Before serving on the commission, Pitman was twice elected to the Billings City Council serving eight years there.
Pitman said in his announcement, "One thing I have learned over my time as a public servant ... is we are a good community, full of good-hearted people helping each other, and wanting to make things better than we found them."
His goal, he said, is to continue pushing for the improvement of Yellowstone County.
"I look forward to continuing my work in moving our community from good to great, and completing many of the projects that I have begun over the past decade," Pitman said.
Morse on Thursday pointed to the rising crime rate in the county and voiced his support for well-funded law enforcement. He then brought up the management debate over MetraPark and said it was one of the factors that pushed him to run against Pitman.
"Commissioners need an independent, third-party evaluation for unbiased facts and figures to make the right choice," he said.
Debate over MetraPark erupted in November when Commissioner Don Jones, with the support of Pitman, announced his intention to investigate the feasibility of privatizing management the county's events complex.
Commissioner John Ostlund has pushed back on the idea and debate around the issue has grown increasingly bitter. Ostlund has called for an independent evaluation of private and public management first, something Jones has said is unnecessary.
Jones and Pitman have argued that collecting proposals from those companies interested in taking over management will give the county a good idea of its feasibility. The county has also commissioned a study of current management practices at MetraPark to identify best practices and what can be improved.
It's been a surprisingly contentious issue that's exposed some of the fault lines between the three commissioners; Ostlund attended Morse's announcement Thursday morning.
It's also spilled over to the ballot box, with Morse's bid to unseat Pitman and a recall effort focused on Jones. Last month, resident Marty Connell filed a petition to recall Jones from office. The petition needs roughly 16,000 signatures in order to force the recall election.
Morse acknowledged that the debate over Metra was certainly a factor in his decision to run, but he also pointed to the need to keep the good work of the county going, like comprehensive road maintenance, staying out of the way of private business and supporting law enforcement.
"Yellowstone County is the best place in the Last Best Place," Morse said.
Pitman pointed to the good work done by the county over the last four years and said he wants to keep the momentum going. Partnering with the city, the county has secured money to finish the Inner Beltloop and the Billings Bypass project.
And over the last two years, the county has worked on a new MetraPark master plan that will redesign and re-imagine much of the event grounds.
"I have worked hard with many of the local organizations that help our community," Pitman said. "We are reaching out to promote and expand the opportunities in our community."