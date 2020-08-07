Racial Justice Book Club kicks off soon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings BIPOC Lives Matter Community Action Group will kick off the Racial Justice Book Club to facilitate racial justice education and discourse in Billings.

Community members are invited to join the club for the reading and discussion of "How to Be an Antiracist," the 2019 book by Ibram X. Kendi at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Because of concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first event will take place virtually. The location of future meetings will be announced at a later date.

During the meeting, a community member will give a brief summary of the book for those who were unable to finish reading the book. A discussion will follow.

A post by the group on its Facebook page said, “While we encourage buying the book from a Black-owned bookstore, we recognize that purchase/library checkout volumes are high right now and some may not have the means to buy this book or get it on time. You can find a free e-text at bit.ly/black-texts-2.”

A link to the virtual meeting will be posted at the Billings BIPOC Lives Matter Community Action Group Facebook page on Tuesday. More information is also available on the group’s Facebook page.

