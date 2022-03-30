Racicot, Bullock join Montana attorneys endorsing Jackson confirmation

Two former Montana governors and three retired state Supreme Court justices are among a long list of attorneys urging the U.S. Senate to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme court.

Former governors Marc Racicot, a Republican and Democrat Steve Bullock, are among 85 attorneys to write Senate leadership encouraging Jackson’s confirmation. Both former governors also served as Montana attorneys general.

Former state Supreme Court justices Patricia Cotter, James Nelson, James Regnier, signed onto the letter as well, as did former Montana U.S. Attorney Michael Cotter.

The bipartisan endorsement from red state Montana comes as Jackson’s Senate support appears increasingly partisan. Only one Republican Senator, Susan Collins, of Maine, has indicated she will vote to confirm.

Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester announced his support after meeting with Jackson. Republican Sen. Steve Daines intended to meet with Jackson this week, though in February he called Jackson’s nomination an appeal to the “far-left” base. Wednesday, Daines said the his meeting with Jackson had been cancelled by the Biden administration, which then asked if Daines could meet next week after nomination votes began.

“It’s very disappointing that Biden’s White House cancelled the meeting between myself and Judge Jackson this week, taking away the opportunity to ask the Supreme Court nominee important questions about her record ahead of the first votes on her nomination," Daines said in a press release. "I planned to meet with Judge Jackson to give her a chance to address my concerns on behalf of Montanans, like her views on the limited role of the judiciary and separation of powers, her willingness to uphold the Constitution and not serve as a political arm of Biden’s woke White House, her stance on the Second Amendment, and her record of being soft on crime. It’s clear that the Biden administration is not looking to build a more robust bipartisan consensus for this nomination, and it’s inexcusable that they would not allow the voices of all Montanans to be heard. I will be voting no on Judge Jackson’s nomination.”

Asked about the Daines meeting, the White House said that Daines had agreed Tuesday to reschedule, and confirmed a meeting for April 5 at 4:30 p.m.

“This is false. Senator Daines’ meeting was rescheduled - not cancelled - and his office had already agreed to a new time on Tuesday," said White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates. "We’ve offered the opportunity for any Senator who would like to meet the judge to do so and she has had numerous sit-downs every day that the Senate is in session. Before her hearing, she met with all members of the Judiciary Committee. And both before and after, has met with any Senator who is interested, honoring the Senate’s advice and consent role. Because of volume and coordination, at times meetings need to be adjusted.”

In the letter, Montana attorneys describe Jackson as someone with “boots-on-the-ground experience” who has spent more time as a judge, nine years, than the combined experience of four current Supreme Court justices at their time of appointment. Jackson is currently a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The attorneys also emphasized Jackson’s work as a criminal defense attorney.

“This work shows not only Judge Jackson’s commitment to the Constitution, but also her courage: criminal defense attorneys must stand up for their clients’ constitutional rights when it is least popular,” the attorneys wrote.

