Racist comments prompt MSUB to consider renaming McMullen Hall

Administrators at Montana State University Billings will consider renaming McMullen Hall after the discovery of quotes in the 1930s from McMullen sympathizing with Nazi Germany.

MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa has formed a task force to review quotes from Lynn Banks McMullen and submit a recommendation, according to a press release from the university published Thursday.

“A recommendation from the university to rename the building would ultimately need to be brought before the Board of Regents for consideration,” wrote MSUB Director of Communications and Marketing Maureen Brakke.

Built in 1935, the brick hall was the first structure at what was then Eastern Montana Normal School. McMullen, born in Indiana in 1875, earned a doctorate from the Teachers College at Columbia University and was named the first president of Eastern Montana State Normal in 1927.

The decision on the part of MSUB’s chancellor to form the task force is part of a nationwide reckoning racism on college campuses. The spring, the University of Southern California will dedicate one of its buildings as the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow Center for International and Public Affairs. The Apsáalooke historian and war hero’s name will replace that of a former USC president’s who was also a staunch supporter of eugenics through his career.

This article will be updated.

