Radio's Breakfast Flakes raise money for body cameras for Billings police
top story

Radio's Breakfast Flakes raise money for body cameras for Billings police

Police chief Rich St. John speaks

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John speaks about the Justice for George Floyd protest planned for Sunday during a press conference at the Billings Police Department training facility in Billings on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

Hosts of the popular morning radio show the Breakfast Flakes raised $50,000 for the Billings Police department's body camera program. 

The hosts of the KCTR Cat Country 102.9 show, Mark Wilson and Paul Mushaben, pledged $5,000 from their Flakesgiving Foundation and challenged their listeners to chip in as well.

One of the listeners happened to be Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative, which donated $10,000. 

On Monday, the radio station presented Billings Police Chief Rich St. John with the money. 

The idea was sparked when Billings City Council announced earlier this month it had received a $50,000 donation from Phillips 66 for the police department's body camera program

The money raised for the department will go toward the $131,000 needed to equip the department's 95 officers with body cams.

"I'm so humbled and thankful for their community-mindedness," St. John told the council Monday night.

It's an expensive program; body cams require vast amounts of storage to save all the digital video and audio files that would be collected by dozens of officers using the equipment 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

St. John said the department would need roughly $163,000 a year to pay for the servers and storage space needed to store the massive digital files.

