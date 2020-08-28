Radio's Breakfast Flakes raise money for body cameras for Billings police

Hosts of the popular morning radio show the Breakfast Flakes raised $50,000 for the Billings Police department's body camera program.
The hosts of the KCTR Cat Country 102.9 show, Mark Wilson and Paul Mushaben, pledged $5,000 from their Flakesgiving Foundation and challenged their listeners to chip in as well.
One of the listeners happened to be Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative, which donated $10,000.
On Monday, the radio station presented Billings Police Chief Rich St. John with the money.
The idea was sparked when Billings City Council announced earlier this month it had received a $50,000 donation from Phillips 66 for the police department's body camera program.
The money raised for the department will go toward the $131,000 needed to equip the department's 95 officers with body cams.
"I'm so humbled and thankful for their community-mindedness," St. John told the council Monday night.
It's an expensive program; body cams require vast amounts of storage to save all the digital video and audio files that would be collected by dozens of officers using the equipment 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
St. John said the department would need roughly $163,000 a year to pay for the servers and storage space needed to store the massive digital files.
