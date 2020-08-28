Radio's Breakfast Flakes raise money for body cameras for Billings police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hosts of the popular morning radio show the Breakfast Flakes raised $50,000 for the Billings Police department's body camera program.

The hosts of the KCTR Cat Country 102.9 show, Mark Wilson and Paul Mushaben, pledged $5,000 from their Flakesgiving Foundation and challenged their listeners to chip in as well.

One of the listeners happened to be Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative, which donated $10,000.

On Monday, the radio station presented Billings Police Chief Rich St. John with the money.

The idea was sparked when Billings City Council announced earlier this month it had received a $50,000 donation from Phillips 66 for the police department's body camera program.