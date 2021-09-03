Rail traffic rerouting after crane slams into railroad overpass near Lavina

A railroad repair crew from BNSF has begun work Friday on repair of a railroad overpass State Road 3 at Cushman, about three miles west of Lavina.

On Thursday morning, a semi truck and trailer hauling a crane crashed into the overpass, said Golden Valley County Sheriff Bob Pallas.

The boom arm of the crane hit the center truss of the bridge, bending the steel and concrete structure and pushing it upward. The crane was left in the eastbound lane of the highway for several hours while crews worked to clear it from the scene.

The bed of the railroad tracks was pushed upward, which has prevented train traffic since the accident, the sheriff said. There was no word on timing for repairs or what was happening to trains along the line in the meantime.

“They physically cannot cross the bridge,” Pallas said. “The railroad bed is tilted towards the east.”

