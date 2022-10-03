Rail traffic restored after train derailment near Bridger

The BNSF rail line near Bridger that was the scene of a 15-car train car derailment late Friday has reopened to rail traffic.

At around 11:30 p.m., Friday, at least 15 of an estimated 115 cars left the tracks traveling eastbound. Two operators on the train were not harmed.

Among the toppled freights cars were two tankers carrying gasoline, which started leaking on impact. The two tankers lost approximately 31,000 gallons of fuel into the surrounding soil. The other derailed cars were carrying plywood and animal fat.

The federal EPA was onsite beginning Saturday evening and met with local law enforcement personnel and incident commands the following day.

BNSF and the EPA independently inspected the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River both next to and downstream of the crash site. Inspectors did not see a noticeable sheen that is often attributed to gasoline spills, the EPA said in an email.

By afternoon on Sunday, BNSF had excavated approximately 500 to 600 cubic yards of soil that had been contaminated with gasoline. The soil is currently stockpiled at the crash site, awaiting transportation and disposal.

The EPA along with the Bridger Volunteer Fire Department, Clarks Fork Valley Ambulance, Carbon County Sheriff and Carbon County Sheriff will continue to assist BNSF with the cleanup efforts and investigation.

The derailed cars are currently staged at the crash site as part of the investigation.

South River Road remains closed as the cleanup and investigation continues.