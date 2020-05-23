Rain, snow likely before Memorial Day; Beartooth Pass closed

7 Day Forecast
The Beartooth Pass will remain closed Saturday due to snowfall in parts of south-central Montana, while Billings and southeastern Montana will experience rain for much of the Memorial Day weekend.
The Beartooth Pass, which was opened Friday to Vista Point, will remain closed Saturday due to snowfall. The roadway located 15 miles south of Red Lodge all the way to Long Lake in Wyoming will be closed until it can be checked again Sunday morning, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Higher terrains could receive about 6 to 10 inches, while towns like Livingston and Red Lodge could see 1 to 3 inches, according to Billings National Weather Service meteorologist Nickolai Reimer.
“There were some reports that Red Lodge has gotten 3 inches so far,” Reimer said.
The Bozeman Pass is also seeing slushy road conditions so drivers are advised to be careful, Reimer said. A winter weather advisory is in effect for elevations above 6,500 feet until noon Sunday, including the Bozeman and Beartooth passes. Winter weather advisories are also in effect for parts of Gallatin and Madison counties until about noon today.
Billings and southeastern Montana could see cooler temperatures and about half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall throughout Saturday and Sunday. The rain should clear up Sunday afternoon, Reimer said.
Towns in southeastern Montana like Baker could see heavier rainfall, but not a severe thunderstorm, Reimer said. Most of the severe thunderstorms will accumulate in North Dakota, South Dakota and parts of northern Wyoming.
Temperatures in Billings will be in the 40s Saturday, with temperatures warming up to about 60 degrees by Sunday afternoon. Memorial Day will be sunny with a high of 72 degrees.
