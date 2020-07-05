Rainbow Point Campground reopens after bear's capture

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A grizzly bear that led to the closure of the Rainbow Point Campground has been caught and the campground along Hebgen Lake has reopened.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office announced the bear's capture on social media Sunday. A spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The campground reopened Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

The campground's closure had been announced Friday due to recent behavior by the bear, which had returned to the campground twice and in one instance found human food.

Last Thursday night the bear had collapsed an unoccupied tent, attempted to open a dumpster and approached some vehicles.

Rainbow Point Campground is located about 11 miles north of West Yellowstone on the Grayling Arm of Hebgen Lake. The wooded campground is only about four miles from the western border of Yellowstone National Park.

