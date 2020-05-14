Rainy Friday, warm weekend on the way for Southeastern Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Billings and much of southeastern Montana will see spring showers Friday followed by a warm, dry weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.

Next week may see severe thunderstorms.

Scattered showers are expected overnight and throughout Friday in the region, according to Billings National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Tesar. Strong storms are not expected Friday, but small hail may fall in certain parts of southeastern Montana. A quarter of an inch or more of rain is expected for Billings and surrounding areas.

Saturday will see temperatures in the high 60s, while Sunday’s high will be around 80 degrees. Temperatures on Monday could reach 85 degrees, but strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon through Tuesday night are expected. Hail could be possible, Tesar said.

Tesar noted that flooding isn’t a concern for now, but river levels may rise throughout next week. A strong, slow-moving storm system may develop and produce several days of precipitation across the region by the middle of next week.

