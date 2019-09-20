Billings is expected to get about an inch of rain on Friday and Saturday, before tapering off into the a week, with heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms in Southeastern Montana.
Friday sees a high near 64 degrees, with an 80% chance of rain, and possibly a thunderstorm, after 9 a.m. in Billings, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
Rain is expected to continue into Friday night and Saturday morning. Overnight there's a 90% chance of rain, and then showers before noon on Saturday.
Saturday sees a high 66 and has a 60% chance of precipitation during the day.
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday should be sunny, with highs in the mid-70s.
You have free articles remaining.
Red Lodge, Nye and Columbus are slated to have the heaviest rainfall on Friday and Saturday, with the possibility of getting up to 2 inches of rain.
A winter weather advisory was also issued for the Beartooth Highway. The highways closed on the Wyoming side on Friday morning, due to the bad weather.
The pass is open from the Red Lodge side up to the state-line, and its snowing lightly on the Montana side, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
The area could get up to 10 inches of snow on Friday and Saturday.