Ranchers and others organize to feed hungry Montanans

"We felt honored to have them come to us," Brown said.

What's become apparent since the coalition launched in the spring is that the need for food — especially good sources of protein — is ever present in the state. Food insecurity is a real, lasting issue.

"We didn't want to limit ourselves," Pierson said. "The goal is to help people."

The Producer Partnership takes donations of any type of livestock; it doesn't have to be cattle, Pierson said. And doesn't even have to be livestock. They'll also take farm and produce donations, like corn, he said.

Along with his ranch life, Pierson also works as the head coach for the girls soccer team at Park High School. He's coached soccer in some form since he was a senior in high school and as a result has developed relationships with most of Park County. When it was time to put out the call for help, it wasn't hard to get a response. These are good people, he said.

It's one of the reasons Brown from Family Services is so proud to be connected with the coalition.

"It really shows how good our community can be," she said.