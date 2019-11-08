As part of its community education mission, Wild Birds Unlimited will host a live kestrel and an owl in the store located at 111 S. 24th St. W., Suite 27. The public is invited to meet the winged ambassadors from the Montana Raptor Conservation Center in Bozeman from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.
Founded in 1988, the MRCC is nonprofit organization that provides medical care, physical therapy and rehabilitation to injured birds, with the goal to release raptors able to rejoin the wild.
The program is free to attend. No registration is required.
You have free articles remaining.
For a $20 donation, the public can also enter to win a $50 shopping spree from Wild Birds Unlimited of Billings, according to a press release from the store. All proceeds benefit the Montana Raptor Conservation Center.
For more information, call 406-245-1640 or go to wbu.com/billings.