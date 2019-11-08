{{featured_button_text}}

As part of its community education mission, Wild Birds Unlimited will host a live kestrel and an owl in the store located at 111 S. 24th St. W., Suite 27. The public is invited to meet the winged ambassadors from the Montana Raptor Conservation Center in Bozeman from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.

Founded in 1988, the MRCC is nonprofit organization that provides medical care, physical therapy and rehabilitation to injured birds, with the goal to release raptors able to rejoin the wild.

The program is free to attend. No registration is required.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

For a $20 donation, the public can also enter to win a $50 shopping spree from Wild Birds Unlimited of Billings, according to a press release from the store. All proceeds benefit the Montana Raptor Conservation Center.

For more information, call 406-245-1640 or go to wbu.com/billings.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0