Rate hike for Heights water users tied to water district's contract with Billings

As Billings gets ready for more triple-digit heat, some Heights residents are fired up over newly mandated increases to their water rates.

One Heights resident even filed a grievance with the Heights water district.

"This is flat-out a rip-off," Tom Zurbuchen wrote to the water district. "I object to this increase."

The city last month increased the rate for water sold to the County Water District of Billings Heights by 31%. The size of the rate hike is significantly larger than rate increases in the past, and is tied to the city's contract with the water district, which stipulates that charges for new infrastructure be added to water rates all at once.

In a letter to one Heights ratepayer, deputy public works director Jennifer Duray explained the size of the rate hike and its timing, saying that specifically it's tied to the city's West End water plant and intake project.

"City of Billings water customers have been incrementally paying for the West End plant and intake for several years as we have increased rates steadily in anticipation for this large project," she said.