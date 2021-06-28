Rate hike for Heights water users tied to water district's contract with Billings

As Billings gets ready for more triple-digit heat, some Heights residents are fired up over newly mandated increases to their water rates.
One Heights resident even filed a grievance with the Heights water district.
"This is flat-out a rip-off," Tom Zurbuchen wrote to the water district. "I object to this increase."
The city last month increased the rate for water sold to the County Water District of Billings Heights by 31%. The size of the rate hike is significantly larger than rate increases in the past, and is tied to the city's contract with the water district, which stipulates that charges for new infrastructure be added to water rates all at once.
In a letter to one Heights ratepayer, deputy public works director Jennifer Duray explained the size of the rate hike and its timing, saying that specifically it's tied to the city's West End water plant and intake project.
"City of Billings water customers have been incrementally paying for the West End plant and intake for several years as we have increased rates steadily in anticipation for this large project," she said.
The contract signed decades ago by the city and the Heights water district board stipulates that Billings can't charge the district for infrastructure improvements prior to the construction of the projects.
"Thus, while City of Billings customers have been experiencing these rate increases for years, the (Heights water district) rate has had minimal inflationary increases," Duray explained.
Billings began planning and bidding out the various parts of the West End water project more than three years ago. This year, construction on the intake portion of the project begins, triggering the contract language that brought on the steep rate increase.
Duray added that the project and its details have been discussed at length by city officials and representatives of the Heights water district.
"All parties did have knowledge of the upcoming construction of the West End project for many years," she said.
As such, the Heights water district board had the option of passing on smaller incremental increases to its rate payers over the last few years rather than implementing one large rate increase, Duray said.
The board overseeing the Heights water district is nearly all new. Elections last month placed three new members on the seven-person board, and then appointments of members from the city and county added two more.
The new members campaigned explicitly on promises of changing the way the previous board had conducted business over the years.
"The City of Billings does not profit from the sale of water to the (Heights water district) or any of our customers," Duray said. "The rates are set at levels to recoup operating and maintenance costs, debt service, and capital costs."