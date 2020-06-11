Reading Rocks 2020 planned

The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools recently announced details about the Reading Rocks 2020 program.
The program will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays-Thursdays, June 15-July 23, in conjunction with the Sodexo free lunch program.
Reading Rocks will provide children with a free book to keep each time they stop by and a new bookmark each day with interactive reading activities. Each bookmark will have 2 QR codes to scan for children to hear a book being read to them by someone in the Billings community.
The Reading Rocks 2020 schedule is:
Mondays: Castle Rock Middle School and Riverside Middle School.
Tuesdays: Medicine Crow Middle School and Lewis & Clark Middle School.
Wednesdays: Castle Rock Middle School and Riverside Middle School.
Thursdays: Medicine Crow Middle School and Lewis & Clark Middle School.
Times and locations of mobile lunch sites are:
9:45-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Washington Elementary School.
12:45-1:15 p.m. Wednesdays: Big Sky Elementary.
Reading Rocks will follow social distancing and sanitation guidelines for the safety of our children, families and volunteers, according to a press release from the education foundation. All families are invited to join the program.
For more information, go to efbps.org.
