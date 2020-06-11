Reading Rocks 2020 planned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools recently announced details about the Reading Rocks 2020 program.

The program will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays-Thursdays, June 15-July 23, in conjunction with the Sodexo free lunch program.

Reading Rocks will provide children with a free book to keep each time they stop by and a new bookmark each day with interactive reading activities. Each bookmark will have 2 QR codes to scan for children to hear a book being read to them by someone in the Billings community.

The Reading Rocks 2020 schedule is:

Mondays: Castle Rock Middle School and Riverside Middle School.

Tuesdays: Medicine Crow Middle School and Lewis & Clark Middle School.

Wednesdays: Castle Rock Middle School and Riverside Middle School.

Thursdays: Medicine Crow Middle School and Lewis & Clark Middle School.

Times and locations of mobile lunch sites are:

9:45-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Washington Elementary School.

12:45-1:15 p.m. Wednesdays: Big Sky Elementary.