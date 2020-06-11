Reading Rocks 2020 planned

Reading Rocks 2020 planned

{{featured_button_text}}

The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools recently announced details about the Reading Rocks 2020 program.

The program will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays-Thursdays, June 15-July 23, in conjunction with the Sodexo free lunch program.

Reading Rocks will provide children with a free book to keep each time they stop by and a new bookmark each day with interactive reading activities. Each bookmark will have 2 QR codes to scan for children to hear a book being read to them by someone in the Billings community.

The Reading Rocks 2020 schedule is:

Mondays: Castle Rock Middle School and Riverside Middle School.

Tuesdays: Medicine Crow Middle School and Lewis & Clark Middle School.

Wednesdays: Castle Rock Middle School and Riverside Middle School.

Thursdays: Medicine Crow Middle School and Lewis & Clark Middle School.

Times and locations of mobile lunch sites are:

9:45-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Washington Elementary School.

12:45-1:15 p.m. Wednesdays: Big Sky Elementary.

Reading Rocks will follow social distancing and sanitation guidelines for the safety of our children, families and volunteers, according to a press release from the education foundation. All families are invited to join the program.

For more information, go to efbps.org.

2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News