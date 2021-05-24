 Skip to main content
Reading Rocks announces 2021 volunteer opportunities

Reading Rocks is a free summertime reading program designed to stop the “summer slide,” or loss of reading that occurs over the summer school break. Starting Monday, June 14 through Thursday July 22, children of all ages in the Billings community may listen to a story, pick up a free book, and read with a volunteer mentor. The program runs from 12:15 to 1 p.m. in city parks around Billings.

There are many ways to be involved with Reading Rocks:

• Volunteer as a storyteller who reads a short book. The storyteller may also offer an activity for the children that relates to your organization in a fun and interesting way.

• Volunteer to talk about topics of interest (e.g. a fireman talks about fire safety, a bicyclist discusses rules of the road and bicycle parts, an artist describes how he/she makes a sculpture, etc.).

• Volunteer to assist in distributing books at Reading Rocks locations and times, or be a reading mentor and help children read a book.

• Donate gently used or new books to be distributed through the program.

Research shows that reading just six books over the summer stops the “summer slide” – join us at Reading Rocks and let’s work together to keep those kids reading! For questions or to sign up, contact the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools at 281-5150 or visit our website at efbps.org.

