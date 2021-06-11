Reading Rocks program announced for summer 2021

The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools is once again offering its summer reading program Reading Rocks this summer in conjunction with School District 2’s free lunch program in the city parks.

Reading Rocks kicks off June 14 at Orchard Elementary and Castle Rock Park at 12:15 p.m. Indian Education Director Jennifer Smith will be guest storyteller at Orchard Elementary and local author Mike Thayer as the storyteller at Castle Rock Park on the first day.

The program will continue weekly throughout the summer until July 22. The program runs Monday through Thursday from 12:15 to 1 p.m. The park schedule this summer is: Mondays at Orchard Elementary and Castle Rock Park; Tuesdays and Thursdays at Central and Pioneer Parks; Wednesdays at Big Sky and Castle Rock Park.

Reading Rocks is open to students of all ages and it is not necessary to register beforehand. Reading Rocks provides critical reading support to students during the summer in a fun, inviting, and convenient environment. Anyone interested in volunteering for Reading Rocks can contact Madison Gilsdorf at 406-281-5148 or at gilsdorfm@billingsschools.org.

