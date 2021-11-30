Recall effort mounted to oust county commissioner Don Jones

Frustrations over the handling of discussions about privatizing management at MetraPark has erupted into an effort to recall Yellowstone County Commissioner Don Jones.

County resident Martin Connell submitted a petition with the Yellowstone County elections office on Monday to recall Jones. The elections office has a week to approve the petition.

If approved, Connell would have three months to gather roughly 15,600 signatures — 15% of registered voters in Yellowstone County as of November 2020, which was 104,277 registered voters.

In his petition, Connell expressed dismay that initial discussions about whether to privatize management at the Metra appeared to happen without public input, and that once it was brought to the public it seemed to be a done deal.

"It was clear to all present that Commissioner Jones held the hearings not to receive public input but to attempt to meet the requirement of holding public hearings after the decision had been made," Connell wrote in his petition.

This story will be updated.

Love 4 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.