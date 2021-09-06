Recent COVID-19 reporting shows 6,086 active cases, 266 active hospitalizations in Montana

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services did not publish updated COVID-19 numbers on Labor Day.
The most recent numbers were issued last Friday, when Montana had 6,086 active COVID-19 cases and 266 active hospitalizations. The state has reported a total of 1,811 COVID-19 deaths. At the same time one year ago Montana reported 111 total COVID-19 deaths, 2,033 active cases and 151 active hospitalizations. Since last September about 5,600 Montanans have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and the state has reported 1,700 COVID-19 deaths.
Yellowstone County last Friday reported having the most active cases in the state with 1,083. Cumulative cases in the state have reached 129,487. Of those cases 121,590 people are considered recovered.
Lee Enterprises' Montana State News Bureau reported on Sunday that hospitals in the state are struggling amid increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and that some large hospitals in the state were seeing record high patient volumes.
Montana hospitals, including the Billings Clinic, have asked for staffing help from the Montana National Guard. The 266 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Montana as of last Friday marked a 29% increase over the last 14 days. Some hospitals have been postponing procedures in order to cope with their high patient numbers.
Hospitalizations in the state are largely made up of people who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. In Kalispell, for example, Logan Health reported that since the recent surge had started 90% of its patients were not vaccinated. Last Monday St. Vincent Healthcare and the Billings Clinic were treating 73 COVID-19 patients of whom 64 were not vaccinated.
DPHHS has reported that 466,126 people in the state are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, which is about 50% of the state's eligible population. Nationwide 53% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
RiverStone Health publishes a COVID-19 report summarizing information from the previous week on Tuesday.
For the most recent report covering the week ending Aug. 28, Yellowstone County averaged 60 cases a day per 100,000 population, and county hospitals on average had a combined 74 COVID-19 patients hospitalized each day. Seven people died over the same period, which was Yellowstone County's highest weekly COVID death total since January. The test positivity rate in the county over that period was 13.55%.
The same RiverStone report showed 144 cases among Yellowstone County's school age population (people up to the age of 19), which made up 21% of new cases reported over the course of the week. That's the highest proportion of school age cases since the week ending July 24, when Yellowstone County reported 19 cases among its school age population, which accounted for 20% of cases reported in the county that week.