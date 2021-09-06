Recent COVID-19 reporting shows 6,086 active cases, 266 active hospitalizations in Montana

Hospitalizations in the state are largely made up of people who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. In Kalispell, for example, Logan Health reported that since the recent surge had started 90% of its patients were not vaccinated. Last Monday St. Vincent Healthcare and the Billings Clinic were treating 73 COVID-19 patients of whom 64 were not vaccinated.

DPHHS has reported that 466,126 people in the state are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, which is about 50% of the state's eligible population. Nationwide 53% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

RiverStone Health publishes a COVID-19 report summarizing information from the previous week on Tuesday.

For the most recent report covering the week ending Aug. 28, Yellowstone County averaged 60 cases a day per 100,000 population, and county hospitals on average had a combined 74 COVID-19 patients hospitalized each day. Seven people died over the same period, which was Yellowstone County's highest weekly COVID death total since January. The test positivity rate in the county over that period was 13.55%.

The same RiverStone report showed 144 cases among Yellowstone County's school age population (people up to the age of 19), which made up 21% of new cases reported over the course of the week. That's the highest proportion of school age cases since the week ending July 24, when Yellowstone County reported 19 cases among its school age population, which accounted for 20% of cases reported in the county that week.

