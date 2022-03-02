Recently sentenced rapist back in Yellowstone County court for parole violation

An Indiana man who pleaded guilty to rape in 2021 was back in Yellowstone County District Court on Monday after violating his parole just days after his sentence.

James Anthony Poynter, 47, was sentenced to five years in the Montana Department of Corrections Feb. 7 for raping an unconscious woman in downtown Billings. He appeared in court Monday after several parole violations he allegedly committed in Powell County prompted a warrant for his arrest.

Poynter was initially arrested and charged in May 2021 with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent. Billings police responded to the 2000 block of Montana Avenue after a report of a possible sexual assault. They found an unconscious woman on the ground and a man, later identified as Poynter, standing nearby. A Billings firefighter told investigators that he was the first to reach the scene, and said he saw Poynter raping the woman when he arrived. The 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital while police took Poynter into custody.

In a statement to police, Poynter said he’d been in Billings for less than 24 hours after arriving by bus. He’d recently moved from Indiana and stayed in Bozeman for two weeks before coming to Billings. He told police that he met the woman in Billings, and the two were having consensual sex in the bushes near a local business until she became unresponsive. When asked by police how the woman could consent to sex while unconscious, charging documents say, Poynter said he didn’t know how else to wake her.

After initially pleading not guilty, Poynter admitted to raping the woman in October 2021. As part of the plea agreement reached with the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office, prosecutors dismissed one count of sexual intercourse without consent. County attorneys recommended a suspended sentence of five years in the custody of the Montana Department of Corrections. During that time, probation and parole would supervise Poynter, who would undergo a sex offender evaluation and treatment.

During his change of plea hearing, Poynter, his defense attorneys and prosecutors all told the judge that he is a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic. Poynter said he was properly medicated on the day of his arrest, and denied that his diagnosis effected his knowing that raping a woman was wrong.

Judge Mary Jane Knisely sentenced Poynter according to the recommendation from prosecutors Feb. 7, 2022, court documents say, and ordered that the 256 days that he spent incarcerated be credited to his time in the DOC. The court required Poynter to register as a sex offender, notify his parole officer before moving to any location, and abstain from any alcohol or drug use throughout his sentence. Within three days, he allegedly violated all of those requirements.

Poynter was arrested Feb. 10 in Deer Lodge and charged in Powell County District Court with driving under the influence and theft, according to court documents. The charges spurred the DOC to allege five violations of Poynter’s parole. Poynter failed to abide by the law on two counts, allegedly consumed alcohol or drugs, left his assigned district without permission from his parole officer and as of Wednesday, he has still failed to register as a sex offender.

If Poynter is proven to have violated his parole, his parole officer wrote in documents filed in Yellowstone County District Court, she recommended that his suspended sentence be revoked.

Judge Knisely issued a bench warrant for Poynter’s arrest Feb. 23, and county prosecutors petitioned the court to revoke his sentence the same day. After Poynter appeared in court Monday, Knisely set his bail at $5,000 and scheduled his next hearing on revoking his sentence March 28. The maximum term of his incarceration, should the court rule on revocation, is limited to four years and 101 days.

As of Wednesday, Poynter remained in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

