Recharge Your Community’s Economy workshop series planned

People’s Partner for Community Development, Native American Development Corporation and Rural Community Assistance Corporation are partnering to offer a series of four free one-day workshops. The workshops are designed to help the community identify emerging economic opportunities and develop the partnerships and resources necessary to make those opportunities a reality.

The Recharge Your Community’s Economy series consists of four one-day workshops with each workshop building on the last. Workshops will take place Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charging Horse Casino Bingo Hall located on East U.S. Highway 212 in Lame Deer on the following dates:

March 24

April 28

May 12

June 16

According to a press release from the RCAC, the workshops will:

Analyze the current economy.

Identify emerging economic opportunities.

Find the leaders and entrepreneurs with the passion to take advantage of those opportunities.

Develop plans that translate visions to action.

To register, contact Coty Real Bird, recruitment specialist at PPCD, by calling 406-647-3740 or emailing cotyharris2009@yahoo.com.

Founded in 1978, RCAC provides training, technical and financial resources and advocacy so rural communities can achieve their goals and visions. Funding for the workshop series is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Capacity Development Initiative and Rural Economic Development Innovation programs.

