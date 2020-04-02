Record-breaking temps expected for South-central Montana

Thursday night will most likely be the coldest night since mid-February for much of south-central and southeastern Montana, with warmer weekend temperatures in the forecast.
Much of south-central and southeastern Montana will see lows in the single digits late Thursday into early Friday morning, with possible record-breaking lows for Billings, Livingston, Miles City and Sheridan, Wyoming, according to the Billings National Weather Service.
Around midnight Friday morning, Billings will reach a low of 9 degrees, with a chance at breaking the record of 6 degrees set in 2018. Livingston may break its record of 2 degrees with a low of 10 and Miles City may break its record of 6 degrees with a low of 5.
Sheridan, Wyoming, will see a low of zero degrees, and could break its record of minus 7 set in 1936. Towns like Ekalaka and Broadus may see temperatures below zero.
Fog is expected overnight and icy roads may be possible, according to meteorologist Aaron Gilstad.
Billings has seen about 2 inches of snow over the past few days, but Gilstad said a snow system isn't expected throughout the weekend.
Friday's high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s, with a low in the mid-to-upper-20s. Saturday's high temperatures will be near 50 degrees, with a low in the 20s. Sunday's high will be in the low 50s, with a low in the 30s.
For Monday and into next week, temperatures in the 60s are expected.
