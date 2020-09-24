Record daily number 333 COVID-19 cases reported in Montana; active cases at 2,443

Congregate settings, including schools, have also had increased cases, she said.

Thursday's newly reported cases bring this week's total new cases reported from Sunday through Thursday to 1,088, which averages out to 217 cases a day.

By Thursday last week Montana had reported a total of 728 new COVID-19 cases that week, for an average about 145 cases a day.

This week, the state is averaging 217 cases reported a day so far.

If that average were to hold through Saturday, this week would mark a new all-time high in cases reported in a week in Montana.

A weekly report provided by Gov. Steve Bullock's office earlier this week from the White House Coronavirus Task Force noted that Montana was in the red zone for new cases with 101 cases per 100,000 population.

The same report, which was dated Sept. 20, calculated that the state had the 18th highest rate of case growth in the country over the previous week. The state was also rated in the report to be in the orange zone for its test positivity rate, which was estimated to be between 8% and 10%, or the seventh highest in the country.