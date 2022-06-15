Record-high Yellowstone River rolls through Huntley, flooding low-lying areas

Huntley Project experienced minor flooding along the Yellowstone River Wednesday. Business parking lots and neighborhood roads near the Huntley Diversion Dam saw water levels rise up to four feet.

“This is the worst it’s been out here,” said Shantel Oblander, Owner of Style N 406 in Huntley. “We had the water come up in 2011, but that changed the river flow ever since.”

Trees, riprap and other debris were seen quickly floating down the river while high water put added pressure on the levee near Highway 212.

Oblander took photos of the river on Nahmis Avenue from Tuesday evening to Wednesday afternoon and noticed the water level rising four to five feet during that time.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Wednesday morning for the Yellowstone River affecting Yellowstone and Stillwater Counties. The flood stage for the river is 13.5 feet. As of Wednesday the river near Billings had swelled to 17.5 feet. Waters Wednesday afternoon appeared to be receding. The gauge for the river near Huntley was out of service throughout the day and exact water levels were unknown.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office reported search and water rescue units responded to calls of a stranded woman due to four feet of water on her property. They also responded to a tractor stuck in standing water. No injuries were reported.

Huntley County residents prepared Tuesday night by boarding up doors and placing sandbags along properties. Oblander said they had washed away by morning.

“With these smaller communities, there’s only so much you can do,” she said.

Further east, NWS forecasts for Rosebud and Treasure County showed water levels reaching 12.6 feet Thursday night. Department officials are warning residents to stay away from the river and road access to the river in Forsyth was shut down.

The counties are in a flood warning for low-lying areas and Rosebud Disaster & Emergency Services Coordinator Keith Raymond says the real concern is flooding basements and removing livestock and equipment away from the river.

“There’s very little concern about the levee not being able to hold for a long [period] of time,” he said. “We’re fortunate enough to have sort of a straight shot with few corners through Forsyth and Hysham.”

In Custer County, the river’s water level was 11.8 feet Wednesday morning, but NWS projected it would rise to minor flood levels of 14.6 feet by Friday before dropping back below flood stage on Saturday.

County officials there have prepared for potential flood damage with 20,000 sandbags, local contractors and heavy machinery ready to provide assistance.

“I don’t want to sound 'overconfident', but I do feel very prepared with our current plan in place,” said Cory Cheguis, Custer County Disaster & Emergency Services Coordinator.

The nearby Tongue River was projected to be at 5.76 feet on Friday, well below the river's flood stage of 10 feet, but Cheguis said he wasn't taking any chances.

“I’m not a big social media guy, you know, watching everything,” Cheguis said. “But I’ve seen what’s been going on up the river there and I’m just planning for the worst at this point.”

