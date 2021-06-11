Record Store Day coming to Billings vinyl shops

Unlike most mornings at Cameron Records, owner T.J. Goodson expects a line at the door when he opens his shop Saturday.
“Last time we did this almost 40 people were waiting in line,” Goodson said. “Someone even slept over so they could get this one record at the release.”
The excitement coming to the record shops in Billings, and the world, revolves around the widely celebrated Record Store Day. The event, an official holiday in 13 U.S cities, draws more than 2 million people each year and promotes local independent shops by releasing exclusive vinyls.
Some artists release debut albums while other records flaunt limited edition artwork. They can only be grabbed from member stores. In Montana, 11 record stores are partnering with the event. Two of the three Billings stores will be participating this weekend.
“It is our favorite day of the year,” Goodwin said. “We love having our regulars and new faces. It is a serious attraction to people around Billings.”
This year there will be two drop dates — June 12 and July 17 — to help spread people out due to COVID-19. Like last year’s smaller events, there will be no live music or artist cameos at the events.
Michael Kurtz, co-founder of Record Store Day, told The Gazette on Tuesday this temporary change is painful for fans and the musicians alike.
“Record Store Day has really resonated with artists,” Kurtz said. “Many come to stores and mingle with their fans. It has vitalized our work.”
Kurtz remembered when the last of the original vinyl chains like Tower Records finally went bankrupt due to the shift to CDs and online music in the early 2000s. He started organizing clubs to keep the record alive, and eventually started the current event from New York City in 2008.
The day has drawn attention from artists like Metallica and St. Vincent, who frequently hang out with fans in independent shops for the celebration. Currently, Record Store Day sponsors nearly 1,400 independently owned vinyl shops across the U.S. After expanding to England in the 2010s, the event has spread to most of the world.
“We celebrate on every continent, except Antarctica,” Kurtz said. “But we even get an occasional email from the research station in the South Pole telling us they are celebrating and dropping a needle on the turntable for us.”
The day has expanded over the years to young people still using vinyl. Kurt said the average age has dropped to 28 from 58 from just a decade ago. More vinyl listeners come from new R&B, rap and pop artists pressing their new albums on vinyl.
Some well-known releases this year include a new 3-inch Czarface/MF Doom record, a pressing of a Steely Dan album never before released on vinyl and remastered records from artists like the Doors and Tom Petty. The full list may be accessed at recordstoreday.com.
Brandon Griffin, general manager of Ernie November, said his store on Grand Avenue will have 100 different titles in stock for the day. He did not say which ones though.
“We have a little bit of everything,” Griffin said in the record store/head shop. “Luckily, this year we have everything I ordered, it got switched with another store last time.”
One unique part of Record Store Day is shop owners choosing which records from the catalog make it to their release. Kurtz said this has sometimes upset shoppers who don’t find what they are looking for. To him, that's just part of the game.
“One person might buy six vinyls and say ‘Well I did not get everything I wanted’ while another person found their dream record,” Kurtz said. “It is the luck of the draw, which keeps it in line with how most people shop at a record store.”
Griffin echoed this, adding that Ernie November won’t be holding records for people. It’s first-come, first-served.
A third record shop in town, Smiling Dog Records on Minnesota Avenue and South 27th Street, will not be participating in the June Record Store Day. Owner Michael Ludlam said he has been a part of the event in the past, but this year he is focusing on getting his shop organized after a year closed due to the pandemic.
“I have six boxes of jazz records I was hoping to get on the floor over the weekend,” Ludlam said. “Cataloging takes more time than you think, and I hope to have this place tidier in the next few weeks.”
Smiling Dog and Ernie November will be open at normal hours. Cameron Records will open at 8 a.m.