Record Store Day coming to Billings vinyl shops

Brandon Griffin, general manager of Ernie November, said his store on Grand Avenue will have 100 different titles in stock for the day. He did not say which ones though.

“We have a little bit of everything,” Griffin said in the record store/head shop. “Luckily, this year we have everything I ordered, it got switched with another store last time.”

One unique part of Record Store Day is shop owners choosing which records from the catalog make it to their release. Kurtz said this has sometimes upset shoppers who don’t find what they are looking for. To him, that's just part of the game.

“One person might buy six vinyls and say ‘Well I did not get everything I wanted’ while another person found their dream record,” Kurtz said. “It is the luck of the draw, which keeps it in line with how most people shop at a record store.”

Griffin echoed this, adding that Ernie November won’t be holding records for people. It’s first-come, first-served.

A third record shop in town, Smiling Dog Records on Minnesota Avenue and South 27th Street, will not be participating in the June Record Store Day. Owner Michael Ludlam said he has been a part of the event in the past, but this year he is focusing on getting his shop organized after a year closed due to the pandemic.